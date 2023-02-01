The countdown for Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour is underway. As fans across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom scrape together their general tickets or possibly VIP packages, the question on everyone’s mind is what songs she will perform.

As confirmed by the singer’s private Dubai concert and her epic Coachella performance in 2018, every Beyoncé concert setlist features a mixture of her most recent project with sprinkles of her past musical release. However, the tricky part is that the Ivy Park boss has been in the music industry since the tender age of 15. Beyoncé has a total of seven studios, three compilations, and five live albums to her name; before even adding her projects as part of the group Destiny’s Child, there are just too many tracks to choose from.

A great place to start is the Renaissance tracklist itself. The album has received praise for the way it was flawlessly sequenced. So, it is safe to say each of those tracks will be played live in the appearance in which they appear on the album in addition to a few fan-favorite songs, including “Naughty Girl,” “Drunk In Love,” “Diva,” and “Flawless,” with a mixture of songs she’s inspired by. Maybe a few Teena Marie songs as she is sampled throughout the album.

See the Renaissance tracklist below.

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off The Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up In Your Mind”

14. “America Has A Problem”

15. “Pure/Honey”