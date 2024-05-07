What Time Is Gunna On Stage For ‘The Bittersweet Tour?’

Fans planning on taking in the show when Gunna’s Bittersweet Tour comes to town have plenty of information to help them out, from the show’s setlist to the merch that’ll be on display.

According to Setlist.fm, the show starts at 9:35, and goes to 11:20 pm, a little under two hours. That gives Gunna enough time to perform 13 songs from his 2023 album, A Gift & A Curse, along with a few songs from his upcoming album, One Of Wun, which comes out on 5/10 via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

You can see the setlist and the remaining tour dates below.