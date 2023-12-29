The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of December below.

Alicia Keys — Diary Of Alicia Keys (VMP 20th Anniversary Edition) Keys had a striking start with her debut album Songs In A Minor, and she kept that success going with Diary Of Alicia Keys, her second No. 1 album. The latter LP turns 20 years old this year, so Vinyl Me, Please has come through with a gorgeous reissue. The 3LP release is pressed on gorgeous “piano key” vinyl and comes with a bonus disc of remixes and alternate takes, along with a live performance at Webster Hall. Get it here. DJ Rashad — Double Cup (10th Anniversary Reissue) Late footwork pioneer DJ Rashad ultimately only released one album during his lifetime, 2013’s iconic Double Cup. That project is now a decade old and it just got a reissue that comes with revamped artwork and a limited-edition gold vinyl pressing. There’s also a documentary in the works, so that’s something for Rashad fans to keep an eye out for. Get it here.

Aretha Franklin — A Portrait Of The Queen 1970-1974 This 6LP set is a great way to get into Aretha Franklin, or to revisit some favorites you already know and love. The collection includes five albums from the early ’70s, plus a bonus LP of session alternates, outtakes, and demos. On top of that, the original albums have been remastered from the analog master tapes, so they’ve never sounded better than they do here. Get it here. Sheryl Crow — Tuesday Night Music Club (3oth Anniversary Reissue) Crow’s Tuesday Night Music Club didn’t get a proper vinyl release back in 1993, so here’s one now, on the project’s 30th anniversary. Bernie Grundman originally mastered the album, and he returned to remaster it from the original master tape for this reissue. In addition to a standard black pressing, a translucent sea blue LP is also available. Get it here.

Violent Femmes — Violent Femmes (Deluxe Edition) Violent Femmes have been at it for over four decades now and it all started with 1983’s self-titled debut album. As the album turns 40, the band has reissued it in an expanded collection. The set features the remastered album, along with rare B-sides, live sessions, and demo recordings, as well as “a book featuring new liner notes by journalist David Fricke and interviews with the band.” Get it here. The Cranberries — Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? (Reissue) “Linger” by The Cranberries is often dubbed one of the best songs of the ’90s, and it comes from the band’s 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?. For the project’s 30th anniversary, the album has been pressed onto crisp gold vinyl, but do keep in mind that you might not want to waste time getting this one if you want it, as it’s a limited edition. Get it here.

Willie Nelson — Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live At The Hollywood Bowl Earlier this year, Willie Nelson celebrated a major milestone: he turned 90 years old. There was a literal celebration, too, via a star-studded concert at the Hollywood Bowl that featured performances from Nelson, Beck, Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr., Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and Snoop Dogg. Now, that special night has been immortalized on vinyl. Get it here. Big Thief — Masterpiece (Reissue) For Big Thief, it all started with 2016’s Masterpiece, a boldly named debut album that lives up to the title. Now it’s gotten a reissue and the “evo-vinyl” edition is an opportunity for a fun surprise: The LPs are pressed on random recycled vinyl, so you won’t know what color record you get until you get it and open it up. Get it here.