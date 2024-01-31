The Best Vinyl Releases Of January 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of January below.

Kali Uchis — Orquídeas Kali Uchis had a huge January: Not only did she reveal that she’s pregnant, but she also dropped a terrific new album, Orquídeas. She’s released it in a few vinyl variants, too, including standard black, milky clear vinyl (pictured above), and a picture disc. Get it here. Cocteau Twins — Four-Calendar Café (Reissue) and Milk & Kisses (Reissue) Scottish ethereal rockers Cocteau Twins wrapped up their esteemed run with two final albums, Four-Calendar Café in 1993 and Milk & Kisses in 1996. Now, these two albums have gotten a new vinyl release that’s significant for American fans of the group, as this is the first time these two albums have been released on vinyl in the US. Get it here.

Ornette Coleman — Change Of The Century (Reissue) Coleman is literally the father of free jazz: the term itself comes from his 1961 album Free Jazz: A Collective Improvisation. A year before that project, though, he dropped Change Of The Century, which is the subject of a new Rhino Hi-Fi reissue. This edition was given a detailed manufacturing treatment, so the album sounds as good as it ever has, and most relevantly, it’s limited to just 5,000 individually number copies. Get it here. The Smile — Wall Of Eyes Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote of the new album from the Radiohead offshoot, “Thom and Jonny’s forthcoming sophomore effort isn’t as groovy as the first. On A Light For Attracting Attention, they strutted like a British art-rock redux of Booker T. And The MG’s, with Thom and Jonny clearly vibing on Tom Skinner’s relentless syncopations. Wall Of Eyes is rockier and, well, more Radiohead-esque.” Get it here.

Tune-Yards — I’m A Virgo — Prime Video Original Series Soundtrack If you watched the Prime Video series I’m A Virgo from the great Boots Riley and found yourself liking the music, that’s not surprising since it came courtesy of Tune-Yards. A vinyl release of the soundtrack was announced today and will be available on April 5 via Lakeshore Records. It comes pressed on lovely limited-edition yellow vinyl and accompanied by a color insert. Get it here. Maggie Rogers — Heard It In A Past Life (Reissue) It’s been five years since Maggie Rogers broke out with her well-received debut album, Heart It In A Past Life. To mark the occasion, this new anniversary reissue comes with the album pressed on cobalt vinyl, a “Love You For A Long Time” 7-inch, and a 12-inch by 20-inch poster. Get it here.

M. Ward — Duet for Guitars #2 (Reissue) and Transfiguration Of Vincent (Reissue) Duet For Guitars No. 2 was M. Ward’s first album, while Transfiguration Of Vincent was his first with Merge Records. Now, the label has pressed both of those albums onto vinyl for the first time, making these editions must-haves for Ward completionists. Get Duet for Guitars #2 here. Get Transfiguration Of Vincent here. Spiritualized — Amazing Grace (20 Year Anniversary Edition) As the title suggests, Spiritualized folded a profound gospel influence into the mix of Amazing Grace. Now, it’s the latest album to get remastered as part of The Spaceman Reissue Program: Curated by J Spaceman. This edition comes in a standard black vinyl pressing and a limited dove grey vinyl. Get it here.