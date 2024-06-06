Yesterday marked one month since hip-hop fans received the last entry in Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rapid fire rap beef that took a turn for chaos starting at the end of April. That last entry was Drake’s “The Heart Part 6,” which references Kendrick’s long-running freestyle series. Since that diss was released, fans and critics alike crowned Kendrick Lamar as the winner of the rap as he also went on hit No. 1 with “Not Like Us.” It remains to be seen if either rapper will toss out another diss, but it seems likely that it won’t be Drake after he removed all his Kendrick Lamar disses from his Instagram page.

Fans noticed that Drake quietly removed the diss songs, which include “Push Ups,” “Family Matters,” and “The Heart Part 6,” from his Instagram page on Wednesday. The move also came with a new post and cryptic message. “The only yes man around me is my Rolex dealer,” Drake wrote under pictures of himself in his Toronto mansion. It’s not the first time that Drake deleted a song during his beef with Kendrick. Back in April, Drake was forced to remove his “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which featured AI rap verse from Tupac and Snoop Dogg, after the former’s estate issued a cease & desist letter that threatened to sue Drake for using Tupac’s voice without permission.

Coincidentally (or maybe not), Drake deleted the Instagram posts the same day that Kendrick Lamar announced “The Pop Out — Ken & Friends” concert with pgLang and Free Lunch at LA’s Kia Forum on June 19, aka Juneteenth. That performance could add another page to Kendrick Lamar-Drake rap beef story.