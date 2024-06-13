When Will Normani’s New Album ‘Dopamine’ Be On Spotify?

Dopamine, the solo debut from former Fifth Harmony member Normani, is due to release soon, after months — years, really — of buildup. The New Orleans native has had a long, winding road to get to this point, and now that it’s here, fans can’t wait for the opportunity to stream her first complete body of work as a solo artist. But, when will the album, which has 13 tracks featuring Cardi B, Gunna, and James Blake, be available to stream on DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify?

With a due date of June 14, Dopamine should be streaming at midnight, Eastern time (9 PM Pacific). There’s no reason to believe that the album will be pushed back, and after a rollout that has included an airtight rollout with a short film, singles like “1:59” and “Candy Paint,” and striking art direction that no doubt took months to pull off, you can bet Normani won’t fumble at the one-yard line.

In a recent interview, Normani reflected on her time in the now-defunct girl group Fifth Harmony, likening it to a jail sentence. “We just continued to do shows, and I was fearing for my life,” she said, recalling a period after an interview when crazed fans of her bandmate Camila Cabello sent her death threats over a misperceived interview quote. “But they continued to put me out there on the stage. It was pretty much like, ‘The show goes on’.” Now that she’s on her own, though, she’s free to say what she wants — and make the music that makes her happy.

Dopamine is out on 6/14 via RCA.