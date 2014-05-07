Where D-Bags Dare: A Brief History Of Glenn Danzig Acting Like A Diva

As far as Danzig Stories go, Glenn Danzig suing former Misfits bassist Jerry Only over royalties he never received “from the Misfits’ infamous skull logo, inking merchandising deals without proper permission from the rest of the group,” isn’t that bad. Well, expect for this part:

After registering the trademarks, Danzig alleges Jerry then secretly entered into deals with various merchandisers, including Hot Topic, and cut Danzig out of any potential profits in the process. Danzig claims Jerry even threatened to withhold licensing rights from merchandisers if they did business with Danzig at all. (Via)

That’s right, a 58-year-old man is suing his ex-friend so he can get a cut of the Misfits panties they sell at Hot Topic, or whatever. Danzig is undeniably one of the greatest punk rock icons of all-time, a Satanic Elvis who howls like a hound dog. Or at least he was — now he’s Fat Elvis with a Napoleon complex.

Here’s a brief history of Danzig: the Diva.

1. Theme for a jerkass.

Everyone loves Henry & Glenn Forever, Tom Neely’s comic book that imagines a fictional romantic relationship between the Misfits and Black Flag frontmen, except for one guy. Guess who. Decibel asked Danzig for his thoughts about on history’s greatest love story; he didn’t disappoint.

As for Glenn… About a month after Henry & Glenn Forever came out, my friend J. Bennett was interviewing Danzig for Decibel magazine. The Igloo Tornado signed and gift-wrapped a copy of our book for J. to give to Glenn. When J. tried to give it to him, he refused to even look at it and then proceeded to rant about it for a bit. J. gave me the transcript of their interaction and I made a comic strip of that called “The Final Blow.” (Via)

Their magic moments are only shared behind closed doors.

2. I got something to say, I fed my kitties today.

In the famous cat litter photo, which you can laugh at here, Danzig is wearing his own band’s shirt. C’mon, dude, you should know better — that’s Rock Etiquette 101.

3. No soup for Danzig

A brief excerpt from an amazing story:

-Glenn flies in this morning and says he has a cold and doesn’t want feel like playing the show. he demands french onion soup and vitamins brought to his hotel suite. He wants to soup now and wants it hot. we get it. -Glenn says it’s freezing in Austin and he can’t go on. says it’s going to be 28 degrees tonight and he won’t perform (keep in mind, it’s currently 71 and sunny with a night forecast of maybe 50+). He says we have to move the show/festival inside if we want him to play (that’s not possible). (Via)

I’d be more sympathetic to Danzig if he didn’t want french onion. That stuff’s nasty.

4. That’s some kinda hate.

Nobody likes concert photographers, but this seems like an overreaction:

“Here is a video my friend took of Danzig trying to fight a photographer at Bonnaroo. I was there standing backstage when it happened. Glen doesn’t like his picture taken. The Bonnaroo staff allowed press in there anyway to snap some shots. The photographer was actually just taking pictures of the crowd when Glen walked to the side of the stage and flipped of the Camera guy. Then he proceeded to jump of the stage and try to kick the guy’s ass who went running scared. He had no idea what was going on in his defense. The security held Glen back and told him to chill and finally went back into his dressing room in a huff. They kicked all the photographers out of the tent and he returned a few minutes later with the Samhain set. The performance was amazing. But the negative energy was lame but to be expected for Glen.” (Via)

5. Mommy, can I go out and get punched tonight?

From an interview Vice did with Danny Marianino, North Side Kings member/Internet hero.

Why did you end up punching Glenn Danzig? The show fell behind due to the promoter being disorganized. Glenn refused to push his time back and we, along with three other bands, were forced to play after him on the condition that he announced the other bands. He didn’t announce the bands and closed the show, so we all got f*cked over. I went to talk to him. He started yelling, so did I, then he put his hands on me. He pushed me into a wall and yelled “F*ck you motherf*cker!” I defended myself. (Via)

This video has over two million views, at least 600,000 of which are mine.

