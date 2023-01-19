Cardi B didn’t hold back on her appearance on The Jason Lee Show for the debut episode. About cosmetic surgery, she argued: “I just be feeling like, if I wanna correct something, I want to do a little something-something, I don’t give a f*ck: I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect, I like a certain type of body for myself, and if I want to do it, I do it.”

She also touched on awards. The rapper has one Grammy, but she could’ve likely gone more if she’d submitted her and Megan Thee Stallion’s iconic anthem “WAP” to the Recording Academy, but she didn’t. “You know what?” she said. “This is something that — it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life. Because I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I… you know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.”

“WAP” got a lot of predictable backlash from conservatives during its release. Ben Shapiro’s reaction was probably the funniest, as he read it line by line in disbelief, not realizing it would end up memed forever.

