Kanye West And Julia Fox Are Reportedly In An Open Relationship

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been dating for a little over a month now. The two met on New Year’s Eve in Miami, and ever since then they’ve been inseparable. They’ve enjoyed multiple dates together, including one where West set up an impromptu photoshoot for her in the middle of a restaurant. In a written piece she submitted to Interview Magazine, Fox wrote, “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.” Well, thanks to a new report, it seems like their future together will be of the non-traditional kind.

According to Complex, which cites Page Six as a source, Kanye and Julia are in an open relationship. It’s unknown if their relationship status has always been like this or it’s the result of a recent change, but the absence of both “jealousy” and “bad vibes” has been noted as a positive aspect of it. The two were also described as “evolved beings,” appearing to make it possible for them to co-exist in an open relationship. This report comes after Kanye was recently seen with a woman that many believe looks a lot like his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In other news, Kanye recently demanded that Drake narrate his upcoming documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, despite the fact that it’s set to drop in a little over a week. He also appeared in Pusha T’s music video for his new single “Diet Coke.”