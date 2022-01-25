It’s been about a year since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) parted ways in their marriage, and it didn’t take long for both to boo-up with another celebrity. Kardashian has been steadily dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson for several months, a celebrity pairing that baffled many, including Davidson himself. Ye’s dating life has also been making headlines lately after being seen on several outings with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. But it now seems like their relationship is official as Fox has coined a celebrity couple name for them.

Earlier this week, Fox and Ye jetted off to Paris to attend this year’s Paris Fashion Week. They were seen dressed head-to-toe in leather outside of Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show, with Ye sporting a black balaclava and gloves. Fox posted a photo of her and Ye outside the runway on her Instagram stories, giving them the celebrity couple name “Juliye” with a black heart emoji. The blended name is very similar to Ye and Kim’s, Kimye, but doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well.

Julia Fox coins a couple name for herself and Kanye West: “Juliye 🖤” https://t.co/ymGAB4Ptpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 25, 2022

Kardashian has approved of Juliye in the past, but Ye apparently isn’t as on board with her and Davidson’s coupling. Fox is reportedly a huge fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a fact that “relieved” Kim when she heard. Ye, on the other hand, reportedly took aim at Davidson in a leaked song lyric, in which he allegedly says he wants to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”