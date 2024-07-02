partynextdoor
Why Did PartyNextDoor Diss Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, And Jeremih?

In the immortal words of Erykah Badu, artists are sensitive about their sh*t. But, time and time again, the public has learned there are also easily irritated but others’ works.

Just when music fans thought the tumultuous trend of beef soundtracked by song (Kendrick Lamar versus Drake, Megan Thee Stallion versus Nicki Minaj, Latto versus Ice Spice, Chris Brown versus Quavo) was over, PartyNextDoor seems to be throwing his hat in the ring. Yesterday (June 30), all eyes were on the 2024 BET Awards. But the “For Certain” singer was focused on airing out fellow musicians Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih. So, why did PartyNextDoor send shots their way?

On June 30, PartyNextDoor supposedly pulled a tweet-and-delete. In a screenshot captured by users online, PartyNextDoor dissed Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih after learning that his ex-girlfriend, Desma Triplett (Tripp), previously known as Desma Dooney, was featured in the trio’s latest video for single, “Wait On It.”

“I’m finna make these n****s cry,” he wrote. “Bryson, Chris, and Jeremih… enjoy the nights of your life.”

PartyNextDoor then penned a message to his former love: “Doing videos at 34, that b*tch broke.” Users online slammed his attempt to age shame Desma, considering she made appearances in other visuals, including Cardi B’s “Up” (according to Capital Xtra).

Although Bryson Tiller hasn’t issued a response to PartyNextDoor’s post, Chris Brown and Jeremih has. View their clapbacks below courtesy of The Shade Room.

