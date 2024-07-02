In the immortal words of Erykah Badu , artists are sensitive about their sh*t. But, time and time again, the public has learned there are also easily irritated but others’ works.

Why Did PartyNextDoor Diss Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, And Jeremih?

On June 30, PartyNextDoor supposedly pulled a tweet-and-delete. In a screenshot captured by users online, PartyNextDoor dissed Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih after learning that his ex-girlfriend, Desma Triplett (Tripp), previously known as Desma Dooney, was featured in the trio’s latest video for single, “Wait On It.”

“I’m finna make these n****s cry,” he wrote. “Bryson, Chris, and Jeremih… enjoy the nights of your life.”

PartyNextDoor then penned a message to his former love: “Doing videos at 34, that b*tch broke.” Users online slammed his attempt to age shame Desma, considering she made appearances in other visuals, including Cardi B’s “Up” (according to Capital Xtra).

a new R&B Beef 😳 PartyNextDoor sent a warning shot at Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, and Jeremih after they featured his ex girlfriend Desma in a new music video for 'Wait On It' "im finna make these n*ggas cry… Bryson Chris and Jeremih… enjoy the nights of your life… doing… pic.twitter.com/Bfv54BYuvT — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 30, 2024

Although Bryson Tiller hasn’t issued a response to PartyNextDoor’s post, Chris Brown and Jeremih has. View their clapbacks below courtesy of The Shade Room.