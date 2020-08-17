Not two full weeks after YBN Nahmir tweeted, “They left this YBN sh*t in the gutter,” YBN Cordae seemingly confirms the breakup of the crew with a symbolic name change on streaming services. It appears that his new stage name going forward will simply be “Cordae.” While his handle on Instagram has been updated accordingly, due to Twitter’s verification rules, it looks like he’ll be stuck with @Ybncordae for the time being.

It’s a significant change for the 21-year-old artist, as he first came to public prominence as a member of the YBN crew alongside Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay. YBN (short for Young Boss N****s) first met while gaming online, coming together despite members being scattered across the US. Cordae is from Maryland, while Nahmir is from Alabama. Jay is from Texas. After Nahmir’s single “Rubbin Off the Paint” became a viral success, the crew signed their major deals both as a collective and as individual artists.

YBN Cordae drops YBN from his name and now goes by just Cordae. pic.twitter.com/l1O9aMO3F3 — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 16, 2020

Their group debut, YBN: The Mixtape, soon followed, introducing the world to the three primary rappers of the crew, but it was YBN Cordae’s remixes of Eminem’s “My Name Is” and J. Cole’s “1985” (as “Old N****s) that made him the standout and launched his solo career. He followed up with the Grammy nominated debut The Lost Boy and has since been working on his sophomore album. Meanwhile, Nahmir and Jay have yet to follow up with their own projects, although Nahmir has appeared on posse cuts such as “Thot Box” and “I Might,” releasing the single “2 Seater” with G-Eazy and Offset earlier this year.

