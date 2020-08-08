In an era of music, hip-hop especially, where the success of rap groups is far and few, the YBN collective — comprised of YBN Cordae, YBN Nahmir, and YBN Almighty Jay — seemed to be well on their way to achieving such success with their arrival in 2018. After initially finding a foothold with “Rubbin Off the Paint” in 2017, YBN Nahmir would repeat with “Bounce Out With That” at the top of 2018.

With YBN Almighty Jay by YBN Nahmir’s side in the collective, the duo would eventually be introduced to YBN Cordae who helped elevate the group’s name with his solo work including his “My Name Is” and “Old N****s” remixes and his debut album, The Lost Boy. Despite this, it seems like the group is no more following an announcement from Nahmir.

They left this YBN shit in the gutter. Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself. #ybnNAHMIR — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) August 7, 2020

wait what 😮? — lamar (@yunglamar600) August 7, 2020

Taking to Twitter to voice some frustration with the group’s current status, Nahmir revealed in a tweet that the group had disbanded saying, “They left this YBN sh*t in the gutter. Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself.” When questioned by a fan if that meant the group had split, Nahmir replied with “Yea it’s only me kid.” The group’s departure comes nearly two years after the collective shared their debut project, YBN: The Mixtape.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.