Lil Wayne Wants To Feature On YBN Cordae’s Next Album

As one of hip-hop’s hottest rising stars, YBN Cordae can already boast of having a handful of hit records, a Grammy Award nomination, and a successful tour under hit belt. Soon, he may be adding the co-sign of a rap icon to that list of accomplishments — as well as a verse from said icon.

During the latest episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio podcast, the host sprinkled his interview with Cordae with high praise for the younger rapper. “He’s one of the newer artists that I f*ck with, for real, for real,” he said. “He be spittin’.”

That praise went both ways. “You already know how legendary you are,” Cordae told Wayne. “I just can’t start this sh*t without telling you how much your music means to me as a human being and how much that sh*t inspired me.” After the show of mutual appreciation, Wayne asked about Cordae’s new album, which Cordae revealed is still in very early stages. “I’m like 50 songs in,” he said. “I’m just trying to cut it down.”

Wayne then offered the highest praise a rap legend like himself could give a successor. “All you gotta do is text me the song, I’ll murder it and send you the finger so you know it’s dead,” he joked. “Say no more,” Cordae replied. That album can’t come soon enough.

Watch YBN Cordae’s interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio above.

