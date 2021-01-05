Throughout the pandemic, artists have been doing what they can to help those who are in tougher spots than they are. Now, a large group of them have teamed up with Yeti to help benefit Crew Nation, a Live Nation-established fund that helps concert workers who are out of a job. What Yeti did is send out coolers to a bunch of musicians and had them customize the coolers, which are now being auctioned off. In addition to Crew Nation getting the proceeds, Yeti will match all funds raised up to $100,000.

There are currently 34 active auctions and participating artists include Beastie Boys, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cam, The Decemberists, Delta Spirit, Elizabeth Cook, Finneas, Fitz And The Tantrums, Fleet Foxes, Grace Potter, The Head And The Heart, Jon Batiste, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Mavis Staples, Midland, The Midnight, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Phoebe Bridgers, The Revivalists, Scotty McCreery, Shepard Fairey, Shovels And Rope, Social Distortion, Tanya Tucker, Tenacious D, Tommy Seigel of Jukebox The Ghost, Tyler Childers, Umphrey’s McGee, Wilco, and Wynonna Judd.

All of the coolers feature some sort of custom touch from the artist, whether that’s an autograph or some other sort of additional design element. Some also come with other goodies. For example, the Beastie Boys cooler comes “full of merch and includes a vinyl copy of Beastie Boys Music,” while the Phoebe Bridgers one comes with a Punisher vinyl as well as sweatpants and a t-shirt.

All the auctions start at $200, and as of this post, the one fetching the highest price is the Beastie Boys lot, which is currently at $700. Check them out here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.