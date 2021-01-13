YFN Lucci Is Wanted On A Murder Charge By Atlanta Police

YFN Lucci’s 2020 ended on a high note, with the release of Wish Me Well 3. However, according to Atlanta police, he’s been up to more than releasing records. Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the shooting of 28-year-old James Adams. The news was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and confirmed to Variety by Atlanta police.

Adams was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head on December 10 and later died as a result of his injuries. According to a statement given to the AJC by Atlanta police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee, a second gunshot victim arrived at a nearby fire station on the same night. Luckily, the second victim survived their injuries. It was later determined by investigators that the two incidents were connected. A police report reveals that Adams was shot on the 900 block of Dimmock Street in Atlanta before his body was dropped off on the 900 block of Peeples Street. Multiple shell casings were also discovered at the former scene.

According to an Atlanta police news release, Bennett also faces additional charges of aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and weapons charges. Two other individuals, Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, were arrested in Miami on similar charges for allegedly participating in the shooting. Atlanta police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the rapper’s arrest.

