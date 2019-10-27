YG Kicks A Fan Off Stage For Refusing To Yell ‘F*ck Donald Trump’

YG wants his fans to know how he feels about the president — and his thoughts are well-documented. In the past, the rapper teamed up with the late Nipsey Hussle for the anti-Trump anthem “FDT” (F*ck Donald Trump) and toured in promotion of the song. He continues to promote the song on his current tour, and he wants his attendees to chime in. But not all of them do. During a recent show, he invited a crowd member on stage to sing along to the chorus and then kicked him off when he refused.

The fan tried to rile up the crowd but was met with disdain. “Hey listen,” YG started. “I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f*cked with Donald Trump and you said you ‘don’t know.’ So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight. I need you to state your name because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama and your grandfather are watching. I want you to state your name and yell out ‘f*ck Donald Trump.'” The crowd member then shook his head and said he refused. “You won’t?” YG said. “Get his a*s out of here. Get him off stage. He’s a Donald Trump support get his a*s out of here.”

You can watch the fan-captured footage of the scene below.