YNW Melly’s highly publicized double murder case has ended in a mistrial. After careful deliberation, the jury could not unanimously decide on a verdict. According to local ABC affiliate WPLG, this gridlock forced the presiding judge, Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy, to make the final call.

On Friday, July 21, Judge Murphy read aloud a note from the jury before ultimately dismissing them: “What if we can’t come to a decision? Everyone is stuck on which side they’ve chosen.” On Saturday, July 22, Judge Murphy declared a mistrial.

#BREAKING– Jury sent a note indicating deadlock. "What if we can't come to a decision? Everyone is stuck on which side they've chosen." https://t.co/IcODErXN3L#YNWMellyTrial #YNWMelly pic.twitter.com/zlikSdectg — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) July 21, 2023

Law And Crime on the ground correspondent Bryson “Boom” Paul took to Twitter to share the news. Paul also noted that Prosecutor Kristine Bradley sought guidance from Judge Murphy III on how to proceed moving forward, to which he responded, “Let’s set a scheduling date and start with the 90 days.”

#YNWMellyTrial: [BREAKING NEWS] Judge Murphy III has declared a mistrial in the @YNWMelly Double Murder trial as the jury couldn’t come to a unanimous decision. Judge Murphy III thanks the jury for their service and excuse at 2:07 PM ET.#ynwmelly #melly pic.twitter.com/TmcHXDQ98P — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) July 22, 2023

#YNWMellyTrial: Prosecutor Kristine Bradley to Judge Murphy III when asked how they want to handle this after declaring mistrial: “Let’s set a scheduling date and start with the 90 days.” The prosecution will be taking the exhibits as well.#ynwmelly #melly pic.twitter.com/bEs8R4OvOB — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) July 22, 2023

Neither YNW Melly nor his attornies have released a statement at this time. However, when Melly was initially arrested in February 2019 on Instagram, he penned a message for fans. There are no further updates on where this leaves the case of Melly’s former co-defendant Cortlen Henry (professionally known as YNW Bortlen).

“I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all. A couple of months ago, I lost my two brothers to violence, and now the system wants to find justice. Unfortunately, a lot of rumors and lies are being said, but no worries, God is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen, and we want y’all to remember it’s a YNW family. I love you, @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus,” wrote Melly.