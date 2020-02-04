Atlanta rapper Young Thug apparently made out like a bandit on Super Bowl Sunday betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to take it all. With the San Francisco 49ers favored to win the big game, Thug’s $250,000 “investment” saw a return of $620,000. With $370,000 in profit for Thugger, don’t be surprised if you see him pull up in a new car, buy a new chain, or turn with a new investment property sometime i the near future. Thug posted a video with his winnings on Instagram Stories, which was helpfully captured in the Twitter video below.

Young Thug bet $250K on the #SuperBowl and won $620K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gJzRK6erNo — SOHH (@sohh) February 3, 2020

Of course, Thug’s got plenty of other revenue streams now that he’s launched his Spider clothing brand and released a deluxe edition of his standout 2019 album So Much Fun. Young Thug also recently appeared as a guest rapper on Brooklyn drill rapper Casanova’s new song ‘So Drippy‘ alongside his protege Gunna, who also looks to release a new album this year.

With a So Much Fun followup titled Punk on the way and rumors of a sequel to his collaborative album with Future, Super Slimey, keeping the rap internet buzzing, 2020 is looking like a big year for the YSL rapper. If all else fails, he probably stands a reasonably good chance of making a few bucks from his IT hobby:

