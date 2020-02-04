Getty Image
Young Thug Claims He Won Over Half A Million Dollars Betting On The Super Bowl

Atlanta rapper Young Thug apparently made out like a bandit on Super Bowl Sunday betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to take it all. With the San Francisco 49ers favored to win the big game, Thug’s $250,000 “investment” saw a return of $620,000. With $370,000 in profit for Thugger, don’t be surprised if you see him pull up in a new car, buy a new chain, or turn with a new investment property sometime i the near future. Thug posted a video with his winnings on Instagram Stories, which was helpfully captured in the Twitter video below.

Of course, Thug’s got plenty of other revenue streams now that he’s launched his Spider clothing brand and released a deluxe edition of his standout 2019 album So Much Fun. Young Thug also recently appeared as a guest rapper on Brooklyn drill rapper Casanova’s new song ‘So Drippy‘ alongside his protege Gunna, who also looks to release a new album this year.

With a So Much Fun followup titled Punk on the way and rumors of a sequel to his collaborative album with Future, Super Slimey, keeping the rap internet buzzing, 2020 is looking like a big year for the YSL rapper. If all else fails, he probably stands a reasonably good chance of making a few bucks from his IT hobby:

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

×