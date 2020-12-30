In the era of Twitter canceling and notes app apology letters, musicians and celebrities can find themselves backtracking on off-handed comments that go unexpectedly viral. That’s exactly what happened this week when a clip of Young Thug circulated that showed him making a bold statement about his discography in comparison to Jay-Z’s. But the rapper as now clarified his comment, saying that it was blown out of proportion due to “internet sh*t.”

Thugger recently appeared on the podcast Million Dollaz Worth Of Game where he discussed the possibility of joining a Verzuz battle. The rapper responded that he’d be willing to go head-to-head with Lil Wayne because they both have wide influence. Further explaining himself, Thugger compared his catalog of hits to the likes of Jay-Z. “We ain’t talking about stream sales, we ain’t talking about none of that. We talking about anthems, we talking about songs they know. When I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium going to know. They gone know these mothaf*ckers, all 30 songs. […] N****, Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that.”

Thug went back on his comment during the conversation, later saying he was just using Hov as an example of a veteran artist. But fans stuck to his original comment, saying the rapper was being disrespectful.

After withstanding the backlash, Thugger took to Instagram to offer clarification. Blaming his words’ virality on “internet sh*t,” Thug said, “I was talking [too] fast but y’all know what I meant.”

Young Thug speaks “Don’t have Jay Z on me cause of this internet sh-t, I was talking too fast” pic.twitter.com/QDCcwlHCBn — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 30, 2020

