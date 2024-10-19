From a fiery “tweeters and deleters” call out from Drake to Metro Boomin’s chart-topping response, the pair’s animosity curated an eventful summer for rap fans. Although hip-hop heads enjoyed seeing the back-and-forth spat between the two eventually others joined the feud (both willingly and unintentionally).

Now, Young Thug has inserted himself as the voice of reason. Yesterday (October 18), the “Dope Boy” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to call for an end to the rap war. Despite having his hands fuel with the YSL RICO trial, Young Thug penned a message for unity from behind bars.

“Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin we all bruddas,” he wrote. “Music ain’t the same without us collabin.”

Fans chimed in with mixed reactions. Many praised Young Thug for stepping in to mend their relationships.

“Goat squashing beefs behind bars the streets need him,” wrote one user.

“Thugger has spoken! Future and Drake can’t beef. They have too much chemistry and too many hits. The culture is better when they collab,” penned another.

On the other hand, many supporters believe that their feud has gone too far after Metro Boomin accused Drake of being a pedophile.

Still, Future seems to agree with Young Thug’s sentiments. Followers noticed that shortly after the message was uploaded, Future reposted Young Thug’s message. As of today, it doesn’t appear that Metro Boomin or Drake have responded to the Young Thug’s post.