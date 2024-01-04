The RICO trial featuring Young Thug and other YSL members as co-defendants resumed on Tuesday, January 2. It had been delayed due to one of the co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell, getting stabbed in jail in mid-December. While the trial is presumably a source of immense stress for Young Thug, he’s also leveraging the increased attention to his advantage.

The Business Is Business rapper announced the existence of ActNormal, his forthcoming apparel brand, on his Instagram Story. Young Thug (real name Jeffrey Williams) reposted from the new ActNormal account. The photo shows a sewn-in tag reading, “Manufactured in Paris ACTNORMAL” alongside the quote, “Be the reason the world changes.” ActNormal’s caption teases, “Round 1 #actnormal #freejeff #coming soon.”

ActNormal’s official website doesn’t give away much, other than a promise that it’s “coming soon” and is “dedicated to providing you with the best experience and highest-quality garments possible.”

In the meantime, Young Thug will continue to stand trial. According to The New York Times, Thug faces “a maximum 120-year sentence,” but a verdict is likely far off. As per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Prosecutors are expected to call hundreds of witnesses to the stand in the coming months and officials say the trial could take up to a year. A weeklong break is scheduled to start January 15, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

