Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., has repeatedly defended Gunna against allegations that he was a snitch related to the ongoing YSL Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) trial. Last December, Williams Sr. went so far as to tell Infamous Sylvia, “[Lil Baby] need to shut the f*ck up, ’cause he don’t know what’s going on.”

In case it were still in question, Williams Sr. really rides for Gunna, as evidenced by his front-row presence at Gunna’s The Bittersweet Tour finale at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night, June 11.

A fan-taken video circulated by Complex on X (formerly Twitter) showed Williams Sr. dancing along to Gunna performing “Ski,” a Gunna and Young Thug song from 2021’s Slime Language 2. Complex also posted a photo (taken by Atlanta’s Royal Photography) of Gunna and Williams Sr. posing while doing the YSL nose-wipe.

Young Thug’s dad front row at Gunna’s homecoming in Atlanta last night pic.twitter.com/Q1wjmWcjjc — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 12, 2024

Gunna and Young Thug’s dad 🤞 pic.twitter.com/OjWKFCKXvf — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 13, 2024

In May 2022, Gunna and Young Thug were among 28 YSL members arrested and charged in a 56-count indictment. On December 14, 2022, Gunna was released from prison after he “entered a negotiated plea, known as an Alford plea, in which a defendant doesn’t admit he committed the crime but acknowledges that it is in his best interest to plead guilty,” as reported by WSB-TV at the time.

Afterward, Gunna was subject to criticism for “snitching” on Young Thug and other YSL defendants. Gunna denied the allegations with “I Was Just Thinking” last June.

Young Thug is currently facing nine charges and standing trial in Fulton County.