With lockdowns being lifted in various cities across the country, businesses are beginning to open back up — including casinos. Young Thug traveled to Las Vegas over the weekend to indulge in the now-open casinos, much to the disappointment of his wallet. After a weekend of gambling, Thugger said he was out over $800,000.

The rapper took to social media to reveal how much money he lost in Las Vegas. “Man, Vegas just won $800,000 from me, man,” Thugger said in a selfie video posted to his Instagram Stories. “Man I threw liquor everywhere in the motherf*cker.”

While the rapper managed to lose the equivalent of a luxury home in just one night, Thugger estimated that he was losing much more than that at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time the live music industry shut down, Thugger was bringing home hundreds of thousands of dollars per show. “The money that I get for the shows — let’s just say I get 500,000 — if I don’t do these ten shows, that’s 5 M’s,” he said in an April interview with Big Boy. “Then I don’t make five million til June, and then I might spend a million, I might spend two million just on this quarantine sh*t.”

See Thugger address his losses above.

