Young Thug officially launched his Spider apparel line last week — Thug previewed the line during Wireless Festival in London.

The brand’s Instagram account announced the news in a post, writing, “WAÏT NO LONGER. SPIDER AVAILABLE ONLINE. FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER. EIGHT DAYS OF SPIDER. NEW ITEMS EVERYDAY UNTIL JANUARY 1.” That’s right: Thug’s apparel line is releasing new items every day up until the new year, meaning consumers can buy a new item every day if they please. As of Monday, the only items on the brand’s website include a matching red hoodie and jogger-style sweatpants sold separately, so I guess it’s a good thing Thug’s dropping new items as soon as Tuesday. You can frequent kingspider.co/collections daily for new items.

It’s been a busy end to the decade for Thug. The rapper performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles and released the deluxe version of So Much Fun including five new tracks. Just last week, Thug released his “Boy Back” video with Nav, then appeared on Travis Scott’s Jackboys EP. Thug’s So Much Fun follow-up, Punk, may be dropping early 2020.

