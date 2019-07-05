Young Thug’s Spider Fashion Brand Premiered In London

Getty Image

Young Thug premiered his new fashion brand, named Spider, Friday during Wireless Festival in London. Thug gave the public a taste of the new clothing line in a pop-up shop in Shoreditch, where his unique brand was on sale for the first time.

The pop-up took place for just two days during the festival and features 11 pieces of clothing designed by the “The London” rapper. Some available pieces include embellished denim jackets, denim and mesh shorts, a turtleneck, patent leather accessories, long sleeves, t-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants. The line consists of black, red, and white pieces.

True to its name, many of the clothing items features a prominent spider web.

SPIDER Brand

Young Thug made an announcement about the pop-up event on his Instagram page. “POP UP TODAY IN LONDON COME THRU,” he wrote in the caption.

A few weeks ago, the rapper posted a photo of Denver Nuggets basketball player Bol Bol wearing one of his Spider designs.

Items bought at the pop-up event will be cut and custom-made by a team of designers based in LA. The event was held in a black warehouse named “Dirty House” in the heart of Shoreditch, London. The warehouse was designed by British Ghanaian architect David Adjaye.