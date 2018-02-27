Alex Jones Challenges A Florida Shooting Survivor To A Debate After The Two Exchange Blows On Twitter

In the above video, InfoWars host Alex Jones challenges David Hogg, one of the more vocal Florida school shooting survivors, to appear on his show for a debate. How this happened, of course, is completely absurd. Jones’ conspiracy-theory-fueling notoriety largely stems from him calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a “false flag” operation staged by the government with the help of paid actors playing grieving parents. So, it’s no real surprise that Jones was at the forefront of the far-right crowd that declared Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors (including Hogg) to be “crisis actors.”

As a result, YouTube ended up pulling a video from the Alex Jones Channel, and the platform’s “three strikes” policy may mean that the account will eventually be shuttered (although, for now, it’s still accessible). Before Jones posted his video challenge, Hogg called him out for being “really confused as to what I do/who I am.” He then labeled Jones a “sh*t journalist” and added, “Didn’t you get sued for pedaling lies about the survivors and victims of another school shooting?”

