Parkland student survivor and activist David Hogg criticizes NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch: “She owns these congressmen. She can get them to do things. It’s just she doesn’t care about these children’s lives” https://t.co/cfOvcjtoDq https://t.co/rOqG9HzvhF
As brands continue to dissociate themselves from the NRA, the gun lobby can’t be thrilled. The association declared that this won’t impact their bottom line (although it will do just that, because the NRA did receive kickbacks from some of these companies) but still lashed out while blaming law enforcement over Nikolas Cruz’s massacre. To be certain, cops failed to properly respond to the Florida school shooting as it happened, but as teen survivor David Hogg declared on CNN’s Reliable Sources, spokesperson Dana Loesch isn’t doing the NRA any favors by attacking law enforcement while also claiming to support police on every other occasion:
“Obviously, there were some major mistakes made here and ones that we have to look into … but honestly, how you can say that you support law enforcement if you’re just constantly attacking them over this? How hypocritical and disgusting are you? These are the people that are trying to protect our lives. Did they make a mistake? Absolutely. Is that something that we have to fix? Absolutely.”
Hogg continued to drag Loesch over her public insistence that Congress now pass more laws regarding mental health while pretending that she’s unable to wield influence over lawmakers:
“Are you kidding me? You own these politicians. You’ve passed legislation that enables these bump stocks, which by the way aren’t allowed at NRA shooting ranges because they’re too dangerous. That’s how bad they are. But continuing on with my point, she wants Congress to take action and says that they won’t. Are you kidding me? She owns these congressmen. She can get them to do things. It’s just she doesn’t care about these children’s lives.”
Kid had more class in his pinky than most adults and politicians in this country have combined.
So, if I’m understand this kid correctly, we shouldn’t be upset at the police department who ignored, what, 39 calls about this kid, and than had 4 armed officers standing around while a psycho shot up the school, because, hey, mistakes happen
But we should be upset at the NRA and Dana Loesch, who were hundreds of miles away, because they somehow were directly responsible?
Nah. He’s trolling the #bluelivesmatter crowd, and it’s very good
He’s right. The same people shitting on these cops are the same people who orgasm every time the line “a partners duty is to make sure his partner makes it home to his family.” is regurgitated on Blue Bloods.
Also has no one ever seen a hostage movie? There can be like 10 people dead and they still wait until they have the tactical advantage.
Well being extreme on both ends is wrong. Cops should be praised when they do good, they aren’t always the enemy, but they should be called out when they do bad, which they did here, almost criminally so. He just seems to hand wave it away as almost an honest mistake, and it was pretty fucking far from that. There’s a reason Tapper went after the Sheriff as hard as he did, and rightfully so.
@Cody I’m not sure we should be referencing movies as how police should behave. The city manager laid into Sheriff Israel a day after the shooting, and the local cops who showed up at the scene were also confused as to why the deputies were just standing around. It seems like pretty much everyone except the officers first on scene knew you don’t stand around. This wasn’t the North Hollywood shoot out. These men are paid and trained to protect life, and they utterly failed here
So 4 sheriff’s deputies cowared outside, yet 3 teachers lost their lives shielding students. Seems fair.
“Blue Lives Matter”, “cops have stressful jobs”, “cops should be able to go home alive at the end of their shift”, “cops have to make split-second decisions and we shouldn’t second guess them”…take your pick of excuses that gets trotted out every time a cops kills an unarmed black dude and apply it here.
Yes, undoubtedly some mistakes were made by the police and those should be investigated, changes made, people fired if necessary, etc. But did you notice how insanely quick the Blue Lives Matter crowd (who are typically so militantly pro-police that they will openly make excuses for police brutality) were to throw the police under the bus in order to shift the blame away from guns and gun policy?
You mean the way that Trump is all-in on law enforcement until the FBI is investigating him and his lackeys?
I once saw people in China talk about knife control after 20+ kids died in a stabbing rampage.
How does our population size compare to China’s and now how many mass casualty incidents like this occur here as opposed to there? Of course I assume you base your world view on facts and evidence and not just the intellectual equivalent of breathing in the smell of your own farts.
He fucking owned Dana.
Looks like my comment was deleted, so I’ll try it again:
because the superintendent has already come out and blasted that alt-right internet bs and revealed he was an enrolled student almost a week ago
He’s in the year book, as well as past year books. So, what, George Soros planted him there years ago, like some sleeper agent, on the off chance there’s a school shooting?
@vice, hes definitely being coached and reading off scripts when it calls for it. Besides, why is it this same kid being interviewed, over and over? It’s bc, they must like this kid he must be easy to work with and influence. The exact opposite of the kid that told cnn to go pound sand when they told him they wanted him to read off script when doing an interview
I think Vice4Life was joking.
@Tad Trickle
You mean the exact opposite of the kid who, instead of asking a question, wanted to read a lengthy pre-prepared speech instead and CNN said “No, this is a town hall forum, ask a question please?” Those bastards…
Kid’s been thru some fucked trauma. It’s no wonder he’s not thinking straight. FOUR people didn’t do their fucking jobs. FOUR people cowarded outside while people died. FOUR.
Preceding that entire incident a sheriffs office that had multiple notifications that shitstain was gonna pull something. At least ONCE the shitstain called the cops himself. What the fuck!?
Again, ban it all. But you can thank government fuck ups and four stinking pussy cowards for multiple lives ended.
I see people attacking this Sheriff. First, I know a few Sheriffs and I’d say most of them are decent people. But, not too many of them are prepared for being thrown into the national spotlight and discuss a tragedy of this magnitude. Yes, it’s his job, but I’d rather a competent law enforcement professional than a politician be in the job if I was part of his electorate. Second, I’m not sure how you can blame him or ask him to resign for the failure to act by his subordinate. It’s not like he told the guy to stand down (as far as I know, anyway). The on-site deputy failed to perform his job. Unless there was something in his background (again, unknown on my end) that would indicate he was not a good candidate in those types of situations, then how is he responsible? Yes, I understand about “the buck stops here” but seriously, if everyone in a position of authority was held responsible for the actions or inactions of their underlings, there would be no management or administrators left.