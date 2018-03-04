Alex Jones has had, to put it mildly, a terrible week. Not only did former InfoWars employees file complaints to accuse him of sexual harassment, discrimination, and bullying, but he also butted heads with YouTube in a big way. That is to say, the platform pulled a video from the Alex Jones Channel, and the platform’s “three strikes” policy meant that the account would inevitably be shuttered if the trend continued. The video in question involved Jones accusing Florida school shooting survivors of being “crisis actors.” Now, it looks like Jones racked up the other two strikes and shall pay the price.
As a result, Jones is now very upset because YouTube has frozen his channel and plans to fully delete it (and all of its content) on Sunday. He claimed to have received a warning about the impending shutdown while (also conveniently) announcing his new video page.
Jones is, of course, claiming censorship, although any First Amendment arguments really don’t apply in the case of a privately-run company like YouTube. However, there’s an another twist at work here. Over the past few days, Jones has been the subject of an advertiser exodus because several companies didn’t even realize their ads were running on Jones’ conspiracy-theory videos, as CNN reveals:
Some of the biggest brands in the U.S. had ads running on the YouTube channels for far-right website InfoWars and its founder, notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and they say they had no idea YouTube was allowing their advertising to appear there.
Last week, YouTube reprimanded the conspiracy theory site and Jones for violating its community guidelines after a video posted to The Alex Jones Channel, InfoWars’ biggest YouTube account, claimed student anti-gun activists were actors.
These surprised companies included Nike, Expedia, 20th Century Fox, and the Mormon Church, among others. They were all apparently made aware of their status as Jones’ YouTube sponsors after being contacted by CNN amid his ongoing feud with the teen survivors of the latest school shooting massacre. This included him challenging David Hogg to a debate after exchanging insults with the teenager on Twitter.
Some might say the sponsor exodus is overdue after Jones habitually fueled conspiracy theories to call school shootings “false flag” operations staged by the government with the help of paid actors playing grieving parents. However, it also raises the question of why YouTube allowed Jones to continue his harmful shenanigans until public opinion (substantially) turned against him.
Good riddance. This guy is the biggest piece of shit imaginable.
Alex Jones everybody… if you ever see him in person, give him the ole “Irish Saloon How-Do-You-Do”. It’s a maneuver in which you finish a pint, throw your forehead into his nose, and then kick him while he’s down.
Look out Alex Jones! He’s Irish!!!
@Gonad the Barbarian Hey man, if you’re not Irish, that’s ok. Not everyone can be perfect.
“several companies didn’t even realize their ads were running on Jones’ conspiracy-theory videos” – oh, for sure they had no idea…
I watch Fucked up shit on YouTube and it always amuses me when I see a Dawn ad before I watch 20 minutes of car crashes. I don’t believe Dawn sought out car crash videos to market on and I think it’s reasonable to believe that marketing departments have no idea how YouTube works.
I would bet they probably just get a list of links their ads are running in front of. And there’s nothing in a YouTube URL to identify which channel the video comes from, so the only way to tell would be to watch the videos.
YouTube could easily solve this by putting the channel name in the URL, but that might lead to more advertisers being more specific about where their ads run and we can’t have that.
@Duck of Chaos Obviously you have no idea how ADs on Youtube work. Brands have their sales team sell ADs to Youtube. They get options for what type of traffic they want (demographics, eg: “We want our ADs to be seen by people age 18-26”). They can also choose how many large channels they show up on in addition to the random assortment of placement throughout.
So no, major companies generally have no idea where there AD’s are being shown. Mostly they seen a return of data that tells them what demographics are seeing their ADs.
That in a nutshell is how ADs on the internet work. You think Toyota is concerning themselves with every single Youtube channel that their being shown on?
The onus is on Youtube to have higher standards to protect their AD sponsors. The AD sponsors are NOT responsible for policing what content is shown on Youtube.
I think the only “Dawn” ad I’ve ever seen was the one where Terry Crews blasts through the wall on a jetski like the Kool-Aid man and screams “OLD SPICE IS SO POWERFUL IT SELLS ITSELF IN OTHER COMMERCIALS!!!” lol.
…and you have no idea how to shorten the word advertisement properly.
OK, so while its true advertises can’t necessarily see where there ads are being shown, its not rocket science. You can see the top 10 channels by demo and region, and you should be seeing that if you’re spending ad dollars. Claiming ignorance is as morally corrupt as advertising on these channels knowingly.
@iDrewApony , I really had no idea, my view is always pessimistic and I do not trust those corporate assholes. But in this case I applaud their decision. Let’s see how long InfoWars can last solely on morons buying Male Vitality Pills. My guess is not that long.
YouTube apparently came out and said there’s no truth to Jones’s claim that he’s about to be shut down. It’s just a stunt to get people to click on his new website. I know this is going to come as a shocker, but Alex Jones lied to get stupid people to give him money.
Hey, it worked for the NRA during the Obama years. “Obama is coming for your guns so you better stock up!”
Suckers.
“it also raises the question of why YouTube allowed Jones to continue his harmful shenanigans until public opinion (substantially) turned against him.” Is this a serious question by the author?!?!? Money is the answer, as it is with most things. Youtube is a biz, and if ppl go to it to watch him they love him. Only when it becomes bad for biz will they do something.
The First Amendment enshrines freedom of speech, but all of these fucking idiots who hide behind forget that it doesn’t protect you from the consequences of what you say.
True story.
People who use the “First Amendment” to defend their bullshit racist point of view are the same most-breathing morons who only know one other amendment, the one that protects their right to be a baby-dick ammo-sexual.
