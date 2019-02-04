Getty Image

Republicans can’t seem to help themselves when it comes to trolling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, even if it ultimately makes them gluttons for punishment. Whether attempting to shame her over her wardrobe or dancing in an old college viral video, Ocasio-Cortez always somehow seems to come out on top. Such was the case when Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (of Pete Davidson feud fame) came at the newly sworn-in Congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday night over her proposed 70 percent tax rate for those who earn more than $10 million per year.

“Should someone propose a 70% tax on the Patriots so that NFL competition is more fair and equal?” Crenshaw tweeted, after the New England Patriots won yet another Super Bowl. “Asking for a friend.”

“The average NFL salary is $2.1 million, so most players would never experience a 70% rate,” Ocasio-Cortez accurately fired back, retweeting Crenshaw. “The owners who refuse to hire Kaepernick would, though.”

Indeed, Crenshaw’s logic appears to be flawed, as Ocasio-Cortez recently spelled out her tax rate while chatting with Stephen Colbert — which was actually the norm up until the 1980s.

“When we talk about a 70 percent marginal tax rate, it’s not on all of your income, it’s on your ten millionth and one dollar,” she explained. “So after you make $10 million dollars in one year, your dollars after that start to be progressively taxed at a much higher rate.”