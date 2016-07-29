Donald Trump Is Leading Hillary Clinton By A Landslide When It Comes To Adult Film Searches

Woodrocket

There’s still an election to be had to settle if Donald Trump has captured the hearts and minds of the United States, but new data suggests he’s already won over the nation’s genitals.

Perv-friendly polling data from Pornhub Insights shows that America prefers Trump to Clinton when it comes to their pornography. (If only this brand of porno poll tracking was around for Nixon/McGovern.) Searches for Trump on Pornhub outpaced searches for Clinton by a whopping 114%. Women were found to be particularly bullish of Trump snuggle films, with ladies 26% more likely than fellas to search for Trump. Men were found to be more game than women to go with the Democrat option, with dudes 556% more likely to search for Clinton than women. We don’t imagine either campaign will be bringing up these numbers on the road to the White House, but would it really be the strangest thing to happen in the current climate?

Trump’s adult entertainment lead may be aided a bit by the number of XXX parody action that’s been attached to his name (like Woodrocket’s recent effort), although it’s not like “Clinton” is a name untouched by hug-n-kiss movies. If Sarah Palin has taught us anything (which is a subject up for debate), it’s that being a porn parody darling doesn’t always translate into votes. This data might also signal the coming of a golden age for the “mature” portion of the site.

The data collected shows that Trump is a major hit with the Eastern Seaboard when it comes to sex stuff. When stacked up against other states, Trump is proportionally searched more often by Pornhub visitors in Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey. (Chris Christie might consider that a minor vindication.) Meanwhile, Clinton was more proportionally popular in Wyoming, South Dakota, West Virginia, New Hampshire and Ohio.

The recently wrapped DNC did result in boosted Clinton numbers with search totals increasing as much as 222% during the event, but there was another Democratic party luminary that managed to top that. After Michelle Obama’s convention speech, the First Lady was searched for on the site at an increase of 441%.

Maybe in 2020 we’ll see candidates adding the AVN Awards to their campaign trail schedules. Heck, they might even be accepting an award.

