The list of ex-staff members of the Trump administration keeps growing every week, and one new member has joined the group. Yet the departure of Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert arrives as a surprise because, in response to the Syrian government’s apparent chemical attack on civilians, he did the Sunday morning talk show circuit. Two days later, and Bossert is out, and White House Press Secretary has issued a statement of confirmation:

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.”

Not much elaboration there, right? On Twitter, CNN”s Jake Tapper began to fill in some blanks with word from his colleagues, Jeff Zeleny and Dan Merica, who spoke to White House sources that claim Bossert “was pushed out,” and the news has caught National Security Council officials “off guard.”

There will likely be more reports on that front, but in the meantime, it’s worth noting that news of Bossert’s departure arrives one day after the controversial John Bolton took over as national security advisor … after the resignation of Trump’s second person on the job, H.R. McMaster. And that massive turnover just keeps on turning.

(Via CNN/Jake Tapper on Twitter)