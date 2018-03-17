Getty Image

With everything else currently plaguing his presidency from chaos in the Oval Office to one Miss Stormy Daniels, it sounds as if Trump may have really stepped in it with his handling of the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. After Attorney General Jeff Sessions pulled the trigger on Friday night, the president celebrated on Twitter, writing, “Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

Meanwhile, in a statement to CNN, McCabe suggested that he had been singled out due to the events he witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of Comey, who Trump would allegedly bring up “out of the blue,” insinuating that he had been politically motivated against the administration. What’s more, McCabe reportedly kept memos of these conversations, which have now been turned over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In other words, Trump is really just poking the bear at this point, and it sounds like Comey ain’t done.

“Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon,” the former FBI Director tweeted on Saturday afternoon. “And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not,” he added.

What exactly Comey is referring to is a complete mystery, however it’s worth noting that he has planned appearances next month on both Good Morning America and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his new book, A Higher Loyalty. The book hits shelves on April 17th, and it should be a real nail biter, for sure.