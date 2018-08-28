Warren Beatty Will Be A Pallbearer At John McCain’s Funeral

08.27.18

Arizona Senator and former Presidential candidate John McCain passed away on Saturday night at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. McCain was in the public eye for decades, and as such, most Americans were familiar with and had opinions of the Senator.

Since McCain’s passing, there have been many tributes, including from the cast of SNL, and a notable lack of tributes from Donald Trump’s White House. But given McCain’s long career, Presidential bid, and willingness to both promote and poke fun at himself in various media, he’s accrued a good amount of famous friends and acquaintances over the years.

One of those longstanding friendships is with legendary actor and director Warren Beatty, who once spoke to The Atlantic a bit about his relationship with McCain. And although he might have had disagreements with McCain about policy, Beatty talked about how he feels friendship can be separate from political ideology.

“I think I’ve made it clear that I’m a liberal Democrat.. and I have never found that to … I consider my friendships to be friendships.” He paused. “Let me say this a better way. I don’t think that political ideology is necessarily germane to friendships. “

That friendship appears to have been a very strong one, as Variety reports Beatty and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be among the pallbearers at McCain’s funeral service on Saturday.

