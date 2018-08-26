John Mulaney And Other ‘SNL’ Alumni Share Memories Of John McCain

NBC

After a courageous battle with brain cancer, John McCain passed away last night at the age of 81. While senators, presidents, journalists and other dignitaries have spent much of last night and this morning celebrating and remembering John McCain, so has Saturday Night Live, where McCain hosted in 2002 and made several cameos over the years, most notably by appearing on the show three days before the 2008 election, which he lost to Barack Obama.

On that November 1st, 2008 appearance, John McCain appeared in the cold open, wherein he practically conceded to Obama while also standing alongside Tina Fey as she took McCain’s running mate Sarah Palin to the comedy cleaners. It was an extraordinary sketch for the way in which he reminded us of McCain’s sense of humor while not-to-subtly distancing himself from his running mate in the final days of the campaign.

As politicians go, McCain was not only funny, but he had a great sense of humor about himself. On “Weekend Update” on the episode before the election, McCain also tested out some new campaign strategies, like The Maverick, The Double Maverick, The Sad Grandpa, and The Forrest Gump.