Jordan Peele And ‘Barack Obama’ Encourage People To ‘Stay Woke’ About Fake News

04.17.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

“Fake news” is one of those expressions that means everything and nothing, like “hipster” or “spoiler alert.” It was commonly used in politics, but has since spread into everyday use. But just because it’s grown in popularity (and by proxy, ironic popularity — you’ve probably drunkenly yelled it at your friends), doesn’t mean it’s harmless, though. To combat the rise of “fake news” and remaining vigilant about credible sources on the internet, Oscar-winning Get Out writer Jordan Peele teamed up with Buzzfeed to make a PSA with former President Barack Obama.

What a coup! Let’s listen to Obama’s wisdom.

“We’re entering an era in which our enemies can make it look like anyone is saying anything at any point at time — even if they would never say those things,” he said. “So, for instance, they could have me say things like, I don’t know, Killmonger was right! Or, Ben Carson is in the sunken place! Or, how ‘bout this: simply, President Trump is a total and complete dipsh*t.”

Hm, that doesn’t sound like Obama. It might be what he’s thinking (it’s for sure what he’s thinking), but he would never call Trump a “dipsh*t” in public. That’s because it’s not Obama — it’s a digitally manipulated Barack controlled by Peele, who warns viewers, “This is a dangerous time. Moving forward, we need to be more vigilant with what we trust from the internet… Stay woke, bitches.”

You don’t need an anger translator to understand that.

(Via Buzzfeed News)

Around The Web

TAGSBARACK OBAMAfake newsJORDAN PEELE

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP