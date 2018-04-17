Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Fake news” is one of those expressions that means everything and nothing, like “hipster” or “spoiler alert.” It was commonly used in politics, but has since spread into everyday use. But just because it’s grown in popularity (and by proxy, ironic popularity — you’ve probably drunkenly yelled it at your friends), doesn’t mean it’s harmless, though. To combat the rise of “fake news” and remaining vigilant about credible sources on the internet, Oscar-winning Get Out writer Jordan Peele teamed up with Buzzfeed to make a PSA with former President Barack Obama.

What a coup! Let’s listen to Obama’s wisdom.

“We’re entering an era in which our enemies can make it look like anyone is saying anything at any point at time — even if they would never say those things,” he said. “So, for instance, they could have me say things like, I don’t know, Killmonger was right! Or, Ben Carson is in the sunken place! Or, how ‘bout this: simply, President Trump is a total and complete dipsh*t.”

Hm, that doesn’t sound like Obama. It might be what he’s thinking (it’s for sure what he’s thinking), but he would never call Trump a “dipsh*t” in public. That’s because it’s not Obama — it’s a digitally manipulated Barack controlled by Peele, who warns viewers, “This is a dangerous time. Moving forward, we need to be more vigilant with what we trust from the internet… Stay woke, bitches.”

You don’t need an anger translator to understand that.

(Via Buzzfeed News)