Watch Mark Zuckerberg Awkwardly Answer A Question About His Women-Ranking Website ‘FaceMash’

#Facebook
04.11.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

During his second day of testimony in front of Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (a.k.a. “Mr. Zuckerman“) told the House Energy and Commerce Committee that he was one of the 87 million people affected by Cambridge Analytica’s data breach of Facebook. Whatever sympathy that engendered among the committee members didn’t last long, as Zuckerberg was later questioned about past invasions of privacy.

Missouri Republican Rep. Billy Long asked the 33-year-old during the line of questioning whether or not FaceSmash, the women-ranking site Zuckerberg started prior to Facebook which had used Harvard’s school directory, was still operational.

Zuckerberg described FaceSmash as “a prank website that I launched in my dorm room,” and then went on to imply that The Social Network, David Fincher’s dramatized account of the creation of Facebook, obscured the truth and that the two were not connected in any way.

Rep. Long pointed out that the timing seems awfully coincidental, but Zuckerberg remained steadfast that the two were unrelated. The congressman then went on to hypothetically describe FaceSmash as the site “where you put up pictures of two women and decide which one is the better, more attractive of the two?”

The query forced Zuckerberg to gather himself for a beat before confirming. “Congressman, that is an accurate description of the prank website that I made when I was a sophomore,” he insisted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook
TAGSCONGRESSData PrivacyFacebookMARK ZUCKERBERG

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP