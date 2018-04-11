Getty Image

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is spending a second day in a row testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the data breach that compromised 87 million Facebook users who had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica. After squirming in the hot (booster) seat on Tuesday, on Wednesday the 33-year-old admitted that he too was a victim of Cambridge Analytica, claiming that his personal information had been taken in the breach.

At one point during the testimony, Zuckerberg was called upon by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY), who thanked him for coming in. Or rather, she thanked “Mr. Zuckerman” for coming in.

“Thank you for coming before us Mr. Zuckerman for coming before us today. I want to take the opportunity to represent the concerns of the newly forced tech accountability caucus, in which I serve as a co-chair with my colleagues, Representative Robin Kelly, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, and congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. But most importantly, people in our country and around the globe who are in vulnerable populations, including those who look just like me.”

Unfortunately, most of what she said after “Zuckerman” was lost in the noise, as the moment was captured for posterity on the internet: