A Congresswoman Referred To Mark Zuckerberg As ‘Mr. Zuckerman’ And The Internet Can’t Handle It

#Facebook
News & Culture Writer
04.11.18

Getty Image

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is spending a second day in a row testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the data breach that compromised 87 million Facebook users who had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica. After squirming in the hot (booster) seat on Tuesday, on Wednesday the 33-year-old admitted that he too was a victim of Cambridge Analytica, claiming that his personal information had been taken in the breach.

At one point during the testimony, Zuckerberg was called upon by Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY), who thanked him for coming in. Or rather, she thanked “Mr. Zuckerman” for coming in.

“Thank you for coming before us Mr. Zuckerman for coming before us today. I want to take the opportunity to represent the concerns of the newly forced tech accountability caucus, in which I serve as a co-chair with my colleagues, Representative Robin Kelly, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, and congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman. But most importantly, people in our country and around the globe who are in vulnerable populations, including those who look just like me.”

Unfortunately, most of what she said after “Zuckerman” was lost in the noise, as the moment was captured for posterity on the internet:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook
TAGSFacebookMARK ZUCKERBERGYvette Clarke

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP