Much like a dog with a bone, the latest thing President Trump refuses to let go of is the highly questionable notion that we should be arming teachers with concealed carry weapons to combat potential school shootings — and even incentivizing those teachers with bonuses. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, Trump pandered to his base by reiterating these remarks, this time using the rationale that school personnel would instinctively protect kids because they “love” their students. (Y’know, except when they don’t.)
He also suggested that a teacher armed with a concealed weapon — such as a small handgun — could have stopped Nikolas Cruz with his AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle.
The teachers, and the coaches, and other people in the building … the dean, the assistant dean, the principal … they can– they love their people, they wanna protect these kids. And I think we’re better with that– and this may be 10 percent or 20 percent of the population of teachers, et cetera, it’s not all of them.
But you would have a lot, and you would tell people that they’re inside. And the beauty is that it’s concealed, nobody would ever see it, unless they needed it. It’s concealed! So this crazy man who walked in wouldn’t even know who it is that has it, that’s good! It’s not bad, it’s good! And a teacher would have shot the hell out of him before he knew what happened.
Overlooking the myriad of glaringly obvious problems with this plan, not the least of which is that a teacher — who is trained in education, not military combat — might shoot the wrong damn kid in the chaos. Case in point, even the SWAT team initially misidentified the shooter, apprehending a student named Lorenzo Prado because he looked similar to Cruz. And that was the SWAT team. Just imagine what a math teacher with a gun could have done.
(Via MSNBC)
I am not opposed to the idea of letting a teacher who has a concealed-carry bring their weapon to school, but anyone who thinks this is the best solution to the problem is living in a fantasy world.
Hitting a moving target with a handgun at anything less than point-blank range is difficult. Add in the confusion, chaos, and the fact that you are probably being shot at and it makes it extremely difficult – even for highly-trained law enforcement officers. This dream scenario where an armed teacher takes out the gunman without shooting any innocent by-standers or getting shot themselves is not realistic.
Clearly, they need to be armed with Uzis.
But good guys with guns! /sarcasm
My sister is a teacher. She also has a concealed handgun license. My sister told me today that she would love to be able to carry her gun at school. I had to look her in the eye and tell her what a horrible idea that was. I’ve been to the shooting range with her. I’ve seen her operate her pistol. She would most assuredly die without getting off a single shot in an active shooter situation.
Why do gun lovers seem to all share this fantasy that they would turn into John McClane if put into a dangerous situation. It’s ludicrous.
I want to see the sweet, sweet schadenfreude if somebody starts shooting up the NRA national headquarters.
He is like a snake oil salesman up there trying to sell his bullshit to the country. The part that scared me was the end when people applauded. They bought into it and applauded.
This is the worst idea in the history of bad ideas.
Worst idea in the history of bad ideas = electing (sort of) trump
Not quite. Bears that throw snakes at people is the worst idea. But this is a close second for sure
I am still trying to figure out if Trump is actually this stupid, or if this is the longest con in the history of long cons.