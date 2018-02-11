Mike Pence’s decision not to stand for Korea during the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics isn’t the only controversy to come out of the moment. NBC was forced to address and apologize for some comments made by contributor Josh Cooper Ramo after he referenced Korea’s relationship with Japan, glossing over the painful and complicated history between the two nations according to MSN:

In the booth with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo said that “every Korean” respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation, insinuating that South Korea had forgotten about the 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II.

“His incorrect and insensitive comment about Korea’s history has enraged many of [Korea’s] people,” wrote Jung Min-ho in The Korea Times.