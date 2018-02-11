NBC Apologizes After An Offensive Comment About Japan During The Olympics Opening Ceremony Angered Korea

Managing Editor, Trending
02.11.18 5 Comments

Getty Image

Mike Pence’s decision not to stand for Korea during the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics isn’t the only controversy to come out of the moment. NBC was forced to address and apologize for some comments made by contributor Josh Cooper Ramo after he referenced Korea’s relationship with Japan, glossing over the painful and complicated history between the two nations according to MSN:

In the booth with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo said that “every Korean” respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation, insinuating that South Korea had forgotten about the 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II.

“His incorrect and insensitive comment about Korea’s history has enraged many of [Korea’s] people,” wrote Jung Min-ho in The Korea Times.

Around The Web

TAGSJAPANNBCNORTH KOREAsouth koreaWINTER OLYMPICS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP