Mike Pence’s decision not to stand for Korea during the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics isn’t the only controversy to come out of the moment. NBC was forced to address and apologize for some comments made by contributor Josh Cooper Ramo after he referenced Korea’s relationship with Japan, glossing over the painful and complicated history between the two nations according to MSN:
In the booth with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo said that “every Korean” respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation, insinuating that South Korea had forgotten about the 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II.
“His incorrect and insensitive comment about Korea’s history has enraged many of [Korea’s] people,” wrote Jung Min-ho in The Korea Times.
I heard that and wondered if this guy knew how much animosity existed between the two due to ww2. Way to to do basic homework guy
Not only that, but this guy is supposed to be their Asian Correspondent?
@Android Ha yeah he probably thinks people from India and Pakistan are the best of friends too.
It was clear he was speaking in terms of economic development. Fuck off with this.
1- The Korea Times is a POS. 2- Korean pundits always get their panties in a knot any time someone says something positive about Japan. And yet they still have blackface on their prime time comedy shows. 3- Why is that guy on TV talking out his ass about something he clearly doesn’t know and is unrelated to the thing he’s supposed to be reporting on? 4- The pettiness of Korean/Japanese/Chinese relations is funny, sad, frustrating, entertaining, and dumb all at the same time.