Part of the resulting dialogue after the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting involved a push for armed teachers by President Trump, who grew visibly huffy when challenged on the idea. The proposal, which already wasn’t popular with the public at large, took some hits after an armed Georgia teacher barricaded himself in a classroom after firing shots, and a Northern California educator accidentally injured a student during a public safety class. Now a Stoneman Douglas chemistry teacher is in hot water after leaving his loaded Glock 9mm in a public restroom with nearly disastrous consequences.
CBS Miami reports that Sean Simpson, who publicly expressed a willingness to arm himself while on duty, “forgot to pick the gun back up” after using the restroom at Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier in Fort Lauderdale. The Miami Herald reports word from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, which says that a drunk homeless man entered the restroom, picked up the gun, and fired it into a wall before Simpson reentered the restroom. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident, but both men were arrested and charged:
Simpson was able to grab the gun away from the vagrant, Joseph Spataro, who was charged with firing a weapon while intoxicated and trespassing.
As for the MSD teacher, he was arrested and charged with failing to safely store a firearm, a second-degree misdemeanor. Simpson posted a $250 cash bond and was released.
Via the local ABC News affiliate, Simpson probably won’t face any disciplinary action at work. The station talked to Simpson, who pointed out that he was legally authorized to carry his Glock, and he didn’t break any school board rules. Still, this incident could have turned out much worse for all involved and won’t do anything to support the argument for arming teachers while on duty.
(Via CBS Miami, Miami Herald & Local 10)
The only thing that can stop a drunk homeless man with a gun is a good guy who carelessly misplaced his gun and has to ask the drunk homeless guy to give him his gun back.
We need to arm all of the good drunk homeless men, to stop the bad drunk homeless men.
No. It should be like how the School Superintendent wants for his students. Give the homeless buckets of rocks.
If we started arming bathroom attendants these things wouldn’t happen.
Stuff like this should be a red flag. 3 strikes and you no longer should be considered safe to carry a loaded weapon. If you’re ignorant and dumb enough to leave a loaded gun lying around in a public restroom than you really shouldn’t be allowed to carry in public as you’re putting lives in danger.
absolutely
I think you give someone a second chance but not a third. You were careless once but no one got hurt you get another chance. But mess up on the second chance, that’s it no third chance.
It has to be zero tolerance. What if you only make one mistake, and it ends badly?
See the best strategy is to only carry around your cheapest pistol. If I have a nice Cross, Parker, or heaven forbid Mont Blanc pen, I’m gonna lose it. The cheapest Bic, however, is gonna stick with me for years. Same goes for sunglasses.
Put your hi-points and your cobras in your belt and leave the functional pistols at home.