Donald Trump may not be much of an Saturday Night Live fan these days (maybe he’s holding out for a Victoria Jackson return), but his Secretary of State was able to find some humor in the program’s lampooning of the Trump administration.

The Hill reports that Rex Tillerson fielded a question from CBS White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan about what he thought of SNL‘s December 2016 sketch skewering Trump, Tillerson (played by John Goodman) and Vladimir Putin. (Tillerson’s has a sometimes friendly, sometimes fractured relationship with Russia’s president.) Tillerson confirmed that not only had he seen the sketch, but that it cracked him up too.

“I did. My kids pointed me to it,” Tillerson replied. “Did you laugh?” Brennan asked. “Absolutely. Absolutely. I laughed out loud,” the former Exxon Mobil CEO said.

In the cold open, Goodman’s Tillerson is presented as trying to reestablish coziness with the perma-shirtless Putin while Trump attempts to piece together what’s going on like a dimwitted child. Seeing as Trump is notoriously touchy about how his team is presented on SNL, we can add this to the number of things Tillerson and Trump don’t see eye-to-eye on.

We have the sketch below if you’d like a refresher.

