Marco Rubio Thinks FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Should Have Been Allowed To Retire

#Russia #Donald Trump
News Editor
03.18.18

On Friday night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe days before his planned retirement. This move, which was undoubtedly supported by Trump, places McCabe’s entire pension in jeopardy after decades of service. Although the Justice Department couched the announcement with accusations that McCabe leaked to the press and made statements that “lacked candor” under oath, the timing of the firing is nothing but ice cold, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) agrees, as he told Chuck Todd on Meet The Press:

I don’t like the way it happened. He should’ve been allowed to finish through the weekend … That said, that there’s an inspector general report that’s due and work that’s being done and after he had retired that report would’ve indicated wrongdoing or something that was actionable there’s things that could’ve been done after the fact. But 48 hours to go before retirement I would’ve certainly done it differently. Given the fact there’s still this report out there that hasn’t come in.”

Rubio continued to stress how awful the firing looks, especially since folks are already prone to suspect Trump of ordering the firing (after he needled McCabe for months and even told him to ask his wife how it felt to be a loser). However, McCabe did not leave completely unprepared. Robert Mueller already possesses memos written by McCabe about his Trump nteractions, and there’s bound to be some congressional testimony on the matter soon. Trump’s already trying to argue “fake memos,” but the documents are out there, so stay tuned.

(Via NBC News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSAndrew McCabedonald trumpFBIjeff sessionsMARCO RUBIORUSSIA

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP