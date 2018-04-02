Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seth Rogen guested on Monday’s Ellen to discuss the 6th Annual “Hilarity for Charity” comedy showcase, which streams on Netflix as the Hilarity for Charity special on Friday. He and fellow Netflix acquisition Ellen DeGeneres also spoke about his chance meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but the real meat of the interview came when the topic of Stormy Daniels was broached. That’s because, just in case you didn’t know, Rogen co-starred with Daniels in Judd Apatow’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up. And according to the 35-year-old actor, she “may have mentioned” her affair with Donald Trump back then.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time,” Rogen said before awkwardly pausing for a brief moment. Then he continued:

“I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago. At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing she could have said. So yeah, she had mentioned it, actually. She did mention it. Again, at the time it wasn’t that surprising.”

Considering the production schedules and release dates for The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) and Knock Up (2007), along with the fact that Daniels’s alleged affair with Trump began at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, the timeline of Rogen’s claim checks out. Then again, as he rightly pointed out, when Trump’s “campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did.” As result, said Rogen, that her claims would eventually become public knowledge “didn’t occur” to him until her name became headline news. “Oh yeah,” he joked. “Stormy told us all about that!”