Seth Rogen: Stormy Daniels ‘May Have Mentioned’ Her Alleged Affair With Trump ’10 Years Ago’

#Judd Apatow #Politics #Donald Trump #Seth Rogen
04.02.18 2 hours ago

Seth Rogen guested on Monday’s Ellen to discuss the 6th Annual “Hilarity for Charity” comedy showcase, which streams on Netflix as the Hilarity for Charity special on Friday. He and fellow Netflix acquisition Ellen DeGeneres also spoke about his chance meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but the real meat of the interview came when the topic of Stormy Daniels was broached. That’s because, just in case you didn’t know, Rogen co-starred with Daniels in Judd Apatow’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up. And according to the 35-year-old actor, she “may have mentioned” her affair with Donald Trump back then.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time,” Rogen said before awkwardly pausing for a brief moment. Then he continued:

“I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around ten years ago. At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing she could have said. So yeah, she had mentioned it, actually. She did mention it. Again, at the time it wasn’t that surprising.”

Considering the production schedules and release dates for The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) and Knock Up (2007), along with the fact that Daniels’s alleged affair with Trump began at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, the timeline of Rogen’s claim checks out. Then again, as he rightly pointed out, when Trump’s “campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did.” As result, said Rogen, that her claims would eventually become public knowledge “didn’t occur” to him until her name became headline news. “Oh yeah,” he joked. “Stormy told us all about that!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judd Apatow#Politics#Donald Trump#Seth Rogen
TAGS40 YEAR OLD VIRGINdonald trumpellen degeneresJUDD APATOWKNOCKED UPPoliticsSETH ROGENSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 5 hours ago
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP