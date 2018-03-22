‘Seth Rogen’s Hilarity For Charity’ Netflix Special Boasts One Heck Of A Comedy Lineup

With all the shows and films he writes, directs, and executive produces, Seth Rogen is a busy man. Yet none of this ever stopped him from co-founding the “Hilarity for Charity” organization with actress and screenwriter Lauren Miller Rogen in 2012, a non-profit “dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research, and support through the engagement of millennials.” Every year since, the married couple has put on a comedy show with an assortment of friends and fellow entertainers, and this year’s entry will be no different — except for the fact that it will stream on Netflix in April.

On Thursday, Rogen announced the lineup for the 2018 Hilarity for Charity Netflix special, and it’s quite the spectacle. Comedians include Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Kumail Nanjiani, and Michael Che. Meanwhile, actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeff Goldblum will be joining everyone on stage in some form or fashion, as will The Late Late Show host James Corden and The Muppets. Musical guests Post Malone and Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious will also be featured in the variety special.

The will be the sixth annual “Hilarity for Charity” event, and it will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 24th. As for the special itself, it will be available to stream on Netflix sometime in April. “We started the Los Angeles variety show six years ago in order to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s, a disease that has touched so many families including my own,” Lauren Miller Rogen said in a statement. “I am so thrilled to be able to share this year’s show with an even larger audience through our partnership with Netflix and are proud to have them as a partner.”

