The Oscars Red Carpet Might Need To Take A #MeToo Note From The Sexual Harassment Awards On ‘SNL’

#The Oscar Chase #SNL
Managing Editor, Trending
03.04.18

With the accusations against Ryan Seacrest looming over the red carpet coverage for Sunday’s Oscars, already facing a new climate thanks to the #MeToo movement, SNL decided to go ahead and address it all in a way they know how. Instead of hiding it or making a sly joke reference on Weekend Update, the show put together an entire award show dedicated to the behavior that many are saying “times up” to over the past few month.

The Grabbies travels down the laundry list of accusations and offenses made by numerous men — and some women, apparently — in Hollywood and puts them in the spotlight for all to see. The smiles and glamour of your typical red carpet are there, but the behavior doesn’t seem to be tolerated. People disappear and most of the coverage crew still seems appalled by the celebrities popping up. It’s sorta like one of those fake contests used to capture people with arrest warrants, except this is a full-fledged awards show and everybody is apparently in on the gag.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Oscar Chase#SNL
TAGSMeTooOSCARSsexual harassmentSNLthe oscar chaseTimesUp

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP