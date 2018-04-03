Some Parkland Students Say Their Transparent Backpacks Made School ‘Feel Like A Prison’

#March For Our Lives #Gun Control
04.02.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Six weeks after Marjory Stoneman-Douglas students suffered one of the most deadly mass shootings in the history of the United States, they returned from spring break with new, mandatory clear backpacks waiting for them. Along with gates to funnel the students into the school in a controlled, easily-observable manner, the new backpacks were meant to deter any shooters from carrying weapons on school grounds.

Almost immediately, the tweets and critiques started flowing. Junior Kai Koerber told CNN that he lost friends, teachers, and now his privacy while wondering why metal detectors weren’t installed.

“It’s difficult, we all now have to learn how to deal with not only the loss of our friends, but now our right to privacy. My school was a place where everyone felt comfortable, it was a home away from home, and now that home has been destroyed.”

Then the students that have been propelled into a sort of celebrities of gun control protests through social media wielded their Twitter accounts in their typical, biting and heartfelt style.

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Gun Control
TAGSgun controlMarch For Our LivesMass Shooting

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 13 hours ago 2 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP