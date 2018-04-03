Getty Image

Six weeks after Marjory Stoneman-Douglas students suffered one of the most deadly mass shootings in the history of the United States, they returned from spring break with new, mandatory clear backpacks waiting for them. Along with gates to funnel the students into the school in a controlled, easily-observable manner, the new backpacks were meant to deter any shooters from carrying weapons on school grounds.

Almost immediately, the tweets and critiques started flowing. Junior Kai Koerber told CNN that he lost friends, teachers, and now his privacy while wondering why metal detectors weren’t installed.

“It’s difficult, we all now have to learn how to deal with not only the loss of our friends, but now our right to privacy. My school was a place where everyone felt comfortable, it was a home away from home, and now that home has been destroyed.”

Then the students that have been propelled into a sort of celebrities of gun control protests through social media wielded their Twitter accounts in their typical, biting and heartfelt style.

Tomorrow we will have to go through security check points and be given clear backpacks, my school is starting to feel like a prison. — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@Sarahchadwickk) April 2, 2018

These clear backpacks accomplish absolutely nothing. Not every item placed in the bag is visible and there is no possible way to monitor the contents of over 3000 backpacks. It’s great to know that this is where my community puts its resources. — Kyrah Simon (@kyrahsimon) April 2, 2018