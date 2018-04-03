Six weeks after Marjory Stoneman-Douglas students suffered one of the most deadly mass shootings in the history of the United States, they returned from spring break with new, mandatory clear backpacks waiting for them. Along with gates to funnel the students into the school in a controlled, easily-observable manner, the new backpacks were meant to deter any shooters from carrying weapons on school grounds.
Almost immediately, the tweets and critiques started flowing. Junior Kai Koerber told CNN that he lost friends, teachers, and now his privacy while wondering why metal detectors weren’t installed.
“It’s difficult, we all now have to learn how to deal with not only the loss of our friends, but now our right to privacy. My school was a place where everyone felt comfortable, it was a home away from home, and now that home has been destroyed.”
Then the students that have been propelled into a sort of celebrities of gun control protests through social media wielded their Twitter accounts in their typical, biting and heartfelt style.
Airport security has pretty much all those things. It’s annoying but far from a prison
I agree with them that these measures won’t do anything, but Jesus Christ, they must be addicted to rhetoric at this point if they’re calling this “being like a prison”