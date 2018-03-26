Students And Survivors Tell Us Why The ‘March For Our Lives’ Mattered

#March For Our Lives #The Power Of Activism #UPROXX Reports
03.26.18 2 hours ago

Last weekend hundreds of thousands of people gathered for what was one of the largest youth-led protests since Vietnam. In Washington D.C. alone there were at least 200,000 protestors (though estimates vary — some put the number as high as 800,000), and this protest was joined by students and allies in every major city in all 50 states.

Uproxx’s Olivia Harewood was on site in Los Angeles to talk to teens about why they marched. She spoke with teens like Jack MacLeod, a Parkland survivor, who expressed his hope for the future as his peers rallied with him to demand stricter gun control measures.

“It’s been kind of a rollercoaster, I guess I would say,” MacLeod said. “A lot of grief, a lot of sadness, and then a lot of sublimating that into something productive. We know that we can make a change. This is a show of community and unity that we’re together under a single cause.”

As Harewood talked to the teens who took the streets of Los Angeles on a Saturday, they opened up about their fears but also their conviction that this isn’t a problem with no solution. Over and over, they promised to be the generation who makes a difference. This has been met with an outpouring of support from communities around the nation as thousands of adults joined the teens in the protest, but make no mistake, this is the youth’s movement, and they plan to see it through.

“Us kids need to show that we’re the ones who are affected by this,” one young protester told Uproxx. “And we’re the ones who need to take charge.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#The Power Of Activism#UPROXX Reports
TAGSMarch For Our Livesthe power of activismuproxx reports

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP