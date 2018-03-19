Trump Is Reportedly Hiring A Lawyer Who Has Been Floating The Theory That He’s Being Framed By The FBI

#Russia #Donald Trump #Fox News
03.19.18 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Since word surfaced that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, like his former boss, had kept memos detailing his interactions with President Trump, the president has been enjoying one of his famous Twitter meltdowns, which continued on Monday with yet another “WITCH HUNT” declaration.

During this recent tweet spree, President Trump broke new ground by specifically mentioning Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which insiders reportedly believe is a sign that the president will regularly begin targeting Mueller directly in his 280-character tweets — something that has reportedly been happening more frequently in private.

This news goes hand in hand with a report that Trump is adding longtime Washington lawyer Joseph E. diGenova to his legal team. Recently, diGenova likely attracted presidential attention by appearing on Fox News to declare that the president was being framed. Via the New York Times:

Mr. diGenova has endorsed the notion that a secretive group of F.B.I. agents concocted the Russia investigation as a way to keep Mr. Trump from becoming president. “There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime,”&nbsp;he said on Fox News in January. He added, “Make no mistake about it: A group of F.B.I. and D.O.J. people were trying to frame Donald Trump of a falsely created crime.”

Little evidence has emerged to support that theory.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Victoria Toensing, diGenova’s wife and law partner, already represents two figures in President Trump’s circle who have repeatedly come up in the special counsel’s investigation: former campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis and private military contracting magnate Erik Prince.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump#Fox News
TAGSConspiracy Theoriesdonald trumpFBIFOX NEWSLAWYERSRobert MuellerRUSSIA

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP