Since word surfaced that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, like his former boss, had kept memos detailing his interactions with President Trump, the president has been enjoying one of his famous Twitter meltdowns, which continued on Monday with yet another “WITCH HUNT” declaration.
During this recent tweet spree, President Trump broke new ground by specifically mentioning Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which insiders reportedly believe is a sign that the president will regularly begin targeting Mueller directly in his 280-character tweets — something that has reportedly been happening more frequently in private.
This news goes hand in hand with a report that Trump is adding longtime Washington lawyer Joseph E. diGenova to his legal team. Recently, diGenova likely attracted presidential attention by appearing on Fox News to declare that the president was being framed. Via the New York Times:
Mr. diGenova has endorsed the notion that a secretive group of F.B.I. agents concocted the Russia investigation as a way to keep Mr. Trump from becoming president. “There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime,” he said on Fox News in January. He added, “Make no mistake about it: A group of F.B.I. and D.O.J. people were trying to frame Donald Trump of a falsely created crime.”
Little evidence has emerged to support that theory.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Victoria Toensing, diGenova’s wife and law partner, already represents two figures in President Trump’s circle who have repeatedly come up in the special counsel’s investigation: former campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis and private military contracting magnate Erik Prince.
(Via New York Times)
“Little” evidence? How about any at all?
The evidence in question was just the word “e-mails” written in marker on 45’s hand. So in comparison to the average adult male, this was little evidence.
Is that really the lawyer? What 1-800 number can you reach him at day or night?
Boy that is just a straight shooter with upper management written all over him
Ah yes, those pesky Republican heads of the FBI risking a lifetime imprisonment so they could get the person of the opposite party elected and if not, get the nominee from their own party involved in an investigation dealing with Russian meddling into our election thatsaid Republican nominee happens to have numerous connections with (and also asked them to meddling in our election on national tv)
How did I not see that coming?