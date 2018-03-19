Since word surfaced that fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, like his former boss, had kept memos detailing his interactions with President Trump, the president has been enjoying one of his famous Twitter meltdowns, which continued on Monday with yet another “WITCH HUNT” declaration.

A total WITCH HUNT with massive conflicts of interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2018

During this recent tweet spree, President Trump broke new ground by specifically mentioning Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which insiders reportedly believe is a sign that the president will regularly begin targeting Mueller directly in his 280-character tweets — something that has reportedly been happening more frequently in private.

This news goes hand in hand with a report that Trump is adding longtime Washington lawyer Joseph E. diGenova to his legal team. Recently, diGenova likely attracted presidential attention by appearing on Fox News to declare that the president was being framed. Via the New York Times:

Mr. diGenova has endorsed the notion that a secretive group of F.B.I. agents concocted the Russia investigation as a way to keep Mr. Trump from becoming president. “There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime,” he said on Fox News in January. He added, “Make no mistake about it: A group of F.B.I. and D.O.J. people were trying to frame Donald Trump of a falsely created crime.” Little evidence has emerged to support that theory.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Victoria Toensing, diGenova’s wife and law partner, already represents two figures in President Trump’s circle who have repeatedly come up in the special counsel’s investigation: former campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis and private military contracting magnate Erik Prince.

(Via New York Times)