For most Las Vegas tourists, the old mantra of what happens there stays is supposed to stay there. But music superstar Adele wants her message to be shared with the masses. During her New Year’s Eve residency show at Caesars Palace, the “Easy On Me” revealed that she’s been battling sciatica.

The songwriter took a moment to address the crowd confessing, “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” as she navigated the massive stage. The chronic condition causes neuropathic pain through the sciatic nerve, which can affect an individual’s ability to walk, amongst other things.

When her Weekends with Adele residency was first announced, the Grammy-Award winner shared she was ‘incredibly nervous’ with the undertaking as she was ‘not a big touring artist.’ Hence, the show needed to be perfect. However, nearing opening night, the singer postponed it, stating she was not feeling like herself, was a ‘shell of a person,’ and didn’t want to cheat fans out of a stellar performance. Now, as Adele opened up about her condition, fans have expressed a great deal of empathy for her, as the condition may have been the cause of the delays in the beginning.

As fans shared their support on social media, disability lifestyle expert Ola Ojewumi commended Adele for her bravery, encouraging other celebrities quietly fighting a medical condition to do the same.

Adele coming out of the closet about her disability (sciatica) affecting her Las Vegas residency is significant. It shows we’re ushering in a new era where chronic conditions don’t always have to be hidden, nor does revealing it means the end of your career. pic.twitter.com/eldxdQVuBW — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) January 4, 2023

Recently, iconic singer Celine Dion shared that she had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disorder that impacts her ability to sing. In addition, celebrities Selena Gomez and Nick Cannon have shared their journey with lupus in great detail. Whereas the late actor Chadwick Boseman decided to keep his colon cancer prognosis quiet.

Despite her condition, Adele has pushed through each sold-out show leaving fans in awe.